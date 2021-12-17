Look: Antonio Brown Appears To Be At Buccaneers Facility Today

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians recently told the media he hasn’t made a decision on Antonio Brown’s future with the team. The All-Pro wideout received a three-game suspension for violating the NFL’s COVID-19 policy.

“When we know, we’ll let everyone know,” Arians said in regard to Brown’s future with the Buccaneers.

Even though Arians said a decision hasn’t been made yet, the latest social media post from Antonio Brown says otherwise.

On Friday afternoon, Brown posted a picture of himself at the Buccaneers’ facility. Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times believes it’s a strong indication that Brown will remain on the team once his suspension is up.

“If you’re wondering what the decision on Antonio Brown will be, he posted this photo of himself at the Bucs indoor facility on Instagram today,” Stroud wrote.

Here’s the post that Brown shared with his followers:

If you’re wondering what the decision on Antonio Brown will be, he posted this photo of himself at the Bucs indoor facility on Instagram today. pic.twitter.com/4RDoTsfIP5 — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) December 17, 2021

The Buccaneers are most likely disappointed in Brown, and rightfully so. Releasing one of the most prolific wide receivers in the game probably isn’t an easy decision to make, though.

In just five games this season, Brown has 29 receptions for 418 yards and four touchdowns. His chemistry with Tom Brady is undeniable.

Brown is eligible to return to the Buccaneers’ lineup in Week 16. That is, of course, if Arians chooses to keep him on their active roster.