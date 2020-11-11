Bruce Arians Has Puzzling Comment On Antonio Brown’s Role Moving Forward

Antonio Brown had a prominent role in his debut with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past Sunday, receiving 39 snaps. Apparently his snap count may have been a bit too high for Bruce Arians’ liking though.

During his media session on Wednesday, Arians talked about how Brown looked in his debut, which consisted of three receptions for 31 yards.

“His pitch count was a little higher than we anticipated,” Arians said during his Buccaneers.com show, per JoeBucsFan.com. “But we tried to go two-minute early in the ballgame just to get some life, so his pitch count was up a little bit. But he handled it really, really well.”

Arians was pleased with Antonio Brown’s performance, but he would prefer if he doesn’t see 39 snaps this weekend against the Panthers, saying “I’m hoping we’re not throwing the ball that much this next week, so hopefully his pitch count goes down.”

“Hopefully His Pitch Count Goes Down” https://t.co/PPenx73RtC (story) — JoeBucsFan (@JoeBucsFan) November 11, 2020

This might seem like shade from Arians, but the reality is Tampa Bay needs to do a better job establishing the run. It only ran the football five times this past weekend against New Orleans.

Arians will most likely use Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones this weekend, however, the game plan hinges on the scoreboard. If the Buccaneers fall behind against the Panthers, we might see Tom Brady air it out to Brown several times.

Kickoff for the Buccaneers-Panthers game is at 1:05 p.m. ET from Bank of America Stadium.