Troubling Accusations Surface Against Bucs WR Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown is being accused of some pretty troubling behavior inside of his luxury home community in Florida.

According to a report by the Miami Herald, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver allegedly had a troubling outburst in his gated community in Hollywood, Fla. last month.

Brown, 32, is accused of destroying a surveillance camera and throwing a bicycle at a security guard shack, according to police reports obtained by the Miami Herald.

No charges were filed against Brown. According to the report, the homeowners association president feared possible retaliation.

From the report:

Sylvia Berman, the HOA president, downplayed the incident on Monday. “It’s not that we’re afraid of him,” Berman told the Herald. Instead, she said, the board thought the incident was too minor to press charges and Brown had agreed to replace the broken camera. A spokesperson for Brown said Monday that she has been “assisting Mr. Brown for several months to resolve certain minor disputes with the housing authority.”

According to the Miami Herald, it’s unclear if Tampa Bay was aware of this incident before signing Brown, who’s faced more serious off-the-field issues.

Brown has played in two games for the Buccaneers this season. Tampa Bay is coming off a blowout win over the Panthers on Sunday.