Antonio Brown Reacts To His First Buccaneers Win

Antonio Brown’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers debut didn’t go very well last weekend.

The Buccaneers were crushed by the Saints, 38-3, on NBC’s Sunday Night Football. It was the worst loss of Tom Brady’s career. Brown played OK, but the Bucs as a group were just steamrolled by New Orleans.

Brown’s second-career Buccaneers game was much better.

Tampa Bay dominated Carolina in the second half on Sunday, winning 46-23. Brown, who signed with the Buccaneers in late October, had seven catches for 69 yards. He also spent some time as the team’s punt returner.

Brown was a happy man following his first win of the season on Sunday. However, he admitted that Tampa Bay has a much higher ceiling.

“It’s just a glimpse of what type of team we have,” the Buccaneers wide receiver said.

The Buccaneers didn’t look like a contender last weekend, but that was just one game. Tampa Bay rebounded in a major way on Sunday, taking care of business in Carolina.

Brown and the Buccaneers improved to 7-2 on the season with Sunday’s win.

Tampa Bay will look to get its eighth win of the season next weekend, as the Buccaneers are scheduled to take on the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football.