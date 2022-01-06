Look: Antonio Brown Calls Out Tom Brady, Alex Guerrero

Antonio Brown has been extremely vocal on social media the past few days, stating his case as to why he stormed out of MetLife Stadium this past Sunday.

At first, it just seemed like Brown didn’t want to be a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers anymore. Then, it was revealed that Brown was still dealing with an ankle injury and didn’t feel like he could play through it.

On Thursday morning, Brown fired off a series of tweets aimed at Bruce Arians, Tom Brady and Alex Guerrero.

Brown shared a screenshot of his text messages with Guerrero on Dec. 24 that showed they stopped working together. His caption for the post read: “Tom Brady’s guy Alex Guerrero charging me 100k never doing the work on me! How you even work with people like this! This is what I was dealing with.”

He also tweeted “Imagine your QB trainer charges you 100k then doing no work must be was a part of these guys plans all along,” but took it down because he accidentally shared his bank account info.

Antonio Brown now posting Dec. 24 texts with trainer Alex Guerrero, showing they had stopped working together. But Guerrero’s text back looks like what he should say there in response. Brown tagging Brady even. pic.twitter.com/8TOmP5j2tt — Greg Auman (@gregauman) January 6, 2022

It’s a bit surprising to see Brown take shots at Brady. The legendary quarterback has been nothing but supportive of him.

“I’ve known Antonio for a couple years now, you know, pretty closely,” Brady recently told Jim Gray. “We’ve obviously been teammates and I would just say I love him, I care about him, and I have a lot of compassion. I have a lot of empathy for the things that are happening in his life.

“So it’s a lot of challenges we all face from time to time. I think the best thing is to have a support system, even outside of football, because again, yeah, we are football players, we’re athletes, we give everything we can on the field, but we also have off field lives, too. And I’m gonna continue to do everything I can to try to be a great friend and supportive to Antonio and the things he’s going through.”

Perhaps this recent tirade on social media will affect Brown and Brady’s relationship.