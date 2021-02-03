Antonio Brown Describes What He Wants His ‘Legacy’ To Be

Prior to the 2020 season, there was some people around the NFL wondering if Antonio Brown would ever play again. His behavior off the field rubbed plenty of teams the wrong way and he was already facing an eight-game suspension.

However, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took a chance on Brown as an “insurance policy” in case one of their star wideouts went down with an injury.

Even though Brown hasn’t played a huge role in Tampa Bay’s offense this postseason, the All-Pro is just one win away from capturing his first Super Bowl ring. So, what would his legacy look like with a championship added to his résumé?

Brown addressed his legacy during his press conference on Wednesday, telling reporters “A guy that was persistent, a guy that never gave up, no matter the odds, no matter the hate, no matter the scrutiny, no matter what I went through.”

#GoBucs WR Antonio Brown on what he wants his legacy to be: “A guy that was persistent, a guy that never gave up, no matter the odds, no matter the hate, no matter the scrutiny, no matter what I went through.” — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) February 3, 2021

This response from Brown isn’t exactly sitting well with some fans due to his remark about “no matter the hate.”

Brown quickly became a controversial figure in the NFL because of his actions off the field. He has faced a handful of troubling accusations since 2019, resulting in the Raiders and Patriots cutting him from their respective rosters.

In terms of talent, Brown is undoubtedly one of the best wide receivers the league has ever seen. That doesn’t mean his past is excused, though.