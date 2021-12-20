Antonio Brown Fires Back At NFL Insider Amid Latest Drama

Antonio Brown has missed the past three games for the Buccaneers due to a suspension. That being said, the All-Pro wideout could return to the team’s starting lineup this weekend against the Panthers.

Brown was suspended by the NFL for turning in a fake vaccination card. His future with the Buccaneers was in question for the past few weeks, but it was recently announced that he’ll remain on Bruce Arians’ roster.

Shortly after Arians declared that Brown will be back, the outspoken wide receiver went on Twitter to share this message: “Put some RESPECT on my name!”

NFL insider Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk had a clever response to Brown’s tweet, writing “Is there room for it on the fake vaccination card?”

That comment from Florio didn’t sit well with Brown, who then vowed to show his real vaccination card.

“Ima post my Cov 19 Vaccination Video ! Just for U! You need some business so here you go after this focus on the NFL not Himmothy,” Brown tweeted at Florio.

It’s unclear if Brown will actually follow through with this.

When speaking to reporters this Monday, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said allowing Brown to return to the lineup is the best move for the rest of the team.

“Well, the history has changed since that statement,” Arians said. “A lot of things went on last year that I was very proud of him. And I made a decision that was best for our football team.”

We’ll see if Brown can revitalize an offense that was scoreless on Sunday night against the Saints.