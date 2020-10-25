Full Details Emerge From Antonio Brown’s Contract

Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers got even better earlier this week when the team signed free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown to a one-year deal. ESPN confirmed the deal on Friday night.

The acquisition of the controversial wideout came as a surprise to the NFL as the Seattle Seahawks seemed to be the frontrunners to sign Brown. Tampa Bay’s head coach Bruce Arians also swore that bringing the 32-year-old to the Buccaneers was off the table back in March.

Despite seeming unlikely, Brown and Brady are teaming up again. The former Steeler, Raider and Patriot is eligible to suit up in Week 9 after completing his eight-game suspension.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported the full details of Brown’s contract early on Sunday morning. The veteran wide receiver is expected to sign on Monday.

Antonio Brown’s one-year deal worth up to $2.5 million with Tampa is expected to officially be signed Monday, per source. https://t.co/V3w9cVplN4 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 25, 2020

Brown’s deal is worth up to $2.5 million, starting with a base salary of $1 million. The remainder of the contract comes from bonuses, most notably including a $750,000 bonus for winning a Super Bowl. That benchmark is definitely within reach, considering Tampa’s strong 4-2 start in 2020.

Despite inking a successful deal, ESPN NFL Insider Field Yates pointed out Brown’s last three deals to illustrate the fall in value of the former star.

From a three-year deal worth up to $54.125M with the Raiders to a one-year deal worth up to $15M with the Patriots to a one-year deal worth up to $2.5M with the Buccaneers for Antonio Brown in a year and a half. https://t.co/jthGaK1lQi — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 25, 2020

Adding Brown to a talented receiver room bodes well for Brady’s Bucs, especially with early season injuries to Chris Godwin and Mike Evans. Brown dominated defenses in the mid-2010s making six consecutive Pro Bowls and four straight All-Pro teams.

Brown can return for the Buccaneers Week 9 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. On Sunday, without Brown, Tampa Bay will take on Las Vegas at 4:05 p.m.