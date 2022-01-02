Antonio Brown Had Some Notable Bonus Money On The Line

The Spun

Bucs receiver Antonio Brown did the unthinkable and may have quit on his team before the final whistle against the Jets.

Brown took off his uniform and threw it into the crowd before running off the field with his arms above his head.

After this occurred, news broke out about Brown’s incentive targets to hit for his last two games. If he were to get 11 more receptions, he’d get an extra $333K.

He’d get the same amount of extra money with 281 more receiving yards and three more touchdowns. Perhaps Brown thought he couldn’t hit those before the season ended?

It’s always been a rocky relationship with Brown and Bucs head coach Bruce Arians but this incident will likely be the one that gets Brown cut.

The contest still had a little over a quarter to go at the time when Brown decided that he was done for the day. Brown only has 26 yards on three receptions as well.

Tampa Bay was able to make it a one-possession game after Brown went into the locker room but the Jets still lead 24-17 with one quarter to go.

