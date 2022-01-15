The Spun

Antonio Brown Has A New Message For Tom Brady

Antonio Brown and Tom Brady.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 26: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts with Antonio Brown #81 during the second half of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Last week, Antonio Brown called out Tom Brady while on the “Full Send Podcast.” It was a surprise considering Brady has spoken highly of Brown for the past few years.

Brown questioned the way the public talks about Brady. Additionally, he said Brady can’t win football games by himself.

“Brady can’t do s–t by himself,” Brown declared. “But you guys are going to make it seem like he’s just this heroic guy. We’re all humans, bro. We’re all dependent on somebody else to do the job.”

In a recent interview with TMZ, Brown was asked about his relationship with Brady. His stance on this subject was a bit different this time around, revealing that he still has a lot of love for his former quarterback.

“Listen, I love Tom. That’s my guy. Don’t get it twisted. A lot of words were taken out of substance,” Brown said, via TMZ Sports. “Tom is one of my true friends in the midst of adversity that was there for me, so don’t get it twisted about nothing with Tom Brady.”

Brown added that Brady is a “great teammate.”

It seems as if Brown’s comments on the “Full Send Podcast” were a bit too harsh. At the end of the day, he still has a connection with Brady.

As for Brown’s future in the NFL, it’s unclear if he’ll sign with a new team in the offseason.

