It didn’t take very long for former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown to open up about his eventful week.

Brown made an appearance on the “Full Send Podcast” this Friday to discuss his fallout with the Buccaneers. While on the show, the All-Pro wide receiver mentioned his former quarterback, Tom Brady.

Even though Brown and Brady are supposedly friends, the veteran wideout has a question for the future Hall of Famer that he wants answered.

“If Tom Brady is my boy why am I playing for an earnest salary? You’re my boy though, right? Gronkowski is his boy, right? How much is he getting paid? So why is AB on a prove-it deal? Who’s better than me over there? Let’s be real,” Brown said.

The Buccaneers signed Brown to a one-year contract last offseason. The deal was worth up to $6.25 million, with $3.1 million fully guaranteed.

Brown was productive for the Buccaneers when he was healthy, but the two sides just couldn’t stay on the same page.

At one point during his appearance on the “Full Send Podcast,” Brown opened up about his sideline outburst from this past Sunday.

With the playoffs just about to begin, it’s highly unlikely Brown gets signed by another team in the near future. Perhaps he’ll get another chance when the offseason comes around.