Antonio Brown: Tom Brady ‘Can’t Do S***’ By Himself

Tom Brady celebrates with Antonio Brown.ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 20: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Tom Brady #12 after scoring a 46 touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the fourth quarter in the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Antonio Brown has burnt bridges with former teammates in the past. Just ask Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

In a surprising turn of events, however, Brown has now decided to call out Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

During an appearance on the “Full Send Podcast,” Brown questioned the way the public talks about Brady. Additionally, he said Brady can’t win football games by himself.

“Brady can’t do s–t by himself,” Brown declared, per Greg Auman. “But you guys are going to make it seem like he’s just this heroic guy. We’re all humans, bro. We’re all dependent on somebody else to do the job.”

In this Friday’s interview, Brown also questioned why he received just a one-year contract from the Buccaneers.

“If Tom Brady is my boy why am I playing for an earnest salary? You’re my boy though, right? Gronkowski is his boy, right? How much is he getting paid? So why is AB on a prove-it deal? Who’s better than me over there? Let’s be real,” Brown said.

Brady has been extremely supportive of Brown in the past. We can only wonder if his stance on the outspoken wide receiver will change after listening to this interview.

