Antonio Brown Has Message For Tom Brady After Retirement

Earlier Tuesday morning, seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL.

After 22 years, multiple MVP awards and plenty of rings, Brady finally decided to hang up his cleats. In the immediate aftermath of his decision, reactions came pouring in from all over the sporting world.

One of the final messages of the day came from former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown. In a message on Instagram, Brown said the is “grateful” to have been able to play alongside Brady in New England and Tampa Bay.

“Congratulations to the 🐐 @tombrady … I’m forever grateful for the opportunity to play with you, thank you for enabling me to continue my career in my darkest times and helping me become a champion. I am thankful for your leadership and winning mentality to make people around you better,” he said.

Brady and Brown made for a great tandem when they were on the field together. They showed instant chemistry during their one and only game together in New England and carried that through to Tampa.

Although they played just over a full season together for the Buccaneers, the football world could see they were a force together.

Now, the Buccaneers will prepare for life without both players.