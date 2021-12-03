Antonio Brown Has New Message After His 3-Game Suspension

Just a few hours ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned that star wide receiver Antonio Brown will be gone for the next three weeks.

The NFL announced Brown received a three-game suspension without pay for misrepresenting his vaccination status. A few weeks ago, Brown’s former live-in chef alleged Brown obtained a fake vaccination card to skirt around NFL rules.

Brown’s lawyer issued a statement saying that was not true. The Buccaneers also issued a statement saying the team reviewed all vaccination cards and sent them to the NFL.

However, the league decided he did, in fact, lead the NFL astray. After learning of his suspension, Brown took to Instagram with a short message and a highlight video.

“A Setback for A Setup! #crabsinthebucket #PureGold #wholelotta #Integrity,” he said in the post.

The NFL issued a statement confirming the suspensions of both Brown and fellow Buccaneer Mike Edwards.

“Tampa Bay’s Antonio Brown and Mike Edwards have each been suspended without pay for the next three games,” the statement read. “Free agent John Franklin III, if signed by a club, is also ineligible to play in the next three games. All three players have accepted the discipline and waived their right of appeal. The suspensions are effective immediately.”

The star wide receiver is eligible to return for Tampa Bay’s game against the Carolina Panthers on December 26.