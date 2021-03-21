Antonio Brown Has Telling Comment On Future With Bucs

Things have been relatively quiet when it comes to six-time Pro Bowl WR Antonio Brown and his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But there’s one update that may be pretty telling.

In a recent interview, Brown indicated that he believes he can work something out with the Bucs. He also said that goes for fellow ex-Bucs player Leonard Fournette, who is also out of contract with the team.

“Me and playoff Lenny gonna work this out,” Brown said. He didn’t give a timetable on “when” that might happen though.

Brown is coming off a one-year deal he signed with the Bucs in 2020. He ended up playing eight regular season games for the Bucs, recording eight receptions for 81 yards and two touchdowns. In Super Bowl LV, he caught one of Tom Brady’s three touchdown passes to get his first ring.

Leonard Fournette had similar contributions for the Buccaneers en route to their Super Bowl win this past year.

In the regular season, Fournette had 367 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Then in the postseason, he nearly matched that production in just three games with 300 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Both players are still in the prime of their careers and capable of putting up huge numbers on their best days.

Will Antonio Brown return to the Bucs? And what will happen to Leonard Fournette too?