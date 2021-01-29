Buccaneers Insider Has Latest On WR Antonio Brown

After the Kansas City Chiefs lost linebacker Willie Gay to a meniscus injury on Thursday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will desperately try to keep their key contributors healthy ahead of Super Bowl LV. Unfortunately, that might not be as easy as it seems. The health of wide receiver Antonio Brown still remains a major concern for the Bucs.

The 32-year-old missed another day of practice on Friday, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Brown was also absent from Thursday’s practice which continues to create doubt that he’ll be ready by next Sunday.

The Buccaneers wideout seems to still be nursing the same knee that kept him out of of Tampa Bay’s NFC Championship win. The team still hasn’t fully disclosed the exact nature of the injury but it appears to be fairly serious.

Stroud and other reporters at practice still sounded unsurprised at Brown’s absence. The Buccaneers seem to be using this week for rest to try and get their best players as healthy as possible going into the weekend. Antoine Winfield Jr., Lavonte David and Jordan Whitehead also missed Friday’s practice.

#GoBucs still with the usual suspects not practicing: WR Antonio Brown, S Antonio Winfield Jr., LB Lavonte David, S Jordan Whitehead. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) January 29, 2021

Although Brown being out doesn’t help the Buccaneers, Tom Brady and the offense looked just fine without him last Sunday. With a plethora of other talented wide receivers, Tampa Bay tore up Green Bay’s secondary in the first half leading to their 31-26 win.

With the Chiefs, that might be a different story. Kansas City’s defensive backs have looked good throughout their playoff run, so adding Brown to the mix will give them another wrinkle to deal with. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will need to score with the Chiefs to stay in the game, so the more offensive options, the better.

It’s safe to say that we’ll get more information on Brown’s status over the course of next week. If he isn’t able to get back on the practice field soon, his chances of playing will be slim, but if he can workout at all before next weekend, the Buccaneers should be good to play him on Feb. 7.

[Rick Stroud]