Antonio Brown Makes His Opinion On Teammates Very Clear

It’s been an eventful Thursday for Antonio Brown, and it’s not even the afternoon yet.

Brown kicked off his morning by releasing screenshots of recent text messages with Bruce Arians. It has become increasingly evident that they don’t see eye to eye.

“Because of my commitment to the game, I relented to pressure directly from my coach to play injured,” Brown said in a recent statement. “Despite the pain, I suited up. The staff injected me with what I now know was a powerful and sometimes dangerous painkiller that the NFLPA has warned against using, and I gave it my all for the team.”

Although there appears to be some issues between Brown and Arians that need to be worked out, the All-Pro wideout has made it clear that he still has a lot of respect for his teammates on the Buccaneers.

“Don’t get it twisted. My brothers have been good to me,” Brown wrote on Twitter. “From Tom to practice squad, we were a top-level unit. They have been good to me and knew nothing about my talks with coach last week. The team mishandled this situation. They let me down and, more importantly, my teammates.”

This message from Brown came after he threw shade at Tom Brady and Alex Guerrero.

It doesn’t really make sense for Brown to call out his teammates since they don’t decide who is and isn’t active each game. If his main problem is that he was forced to play through injury, that falls on the coaches and medical staff.