Antonio Brown Sends Clear Message Upon Arrival To Tampa Bay

Antonio Brown is set to make his return to the NFL next week, after about 14 months out of the league. The former Pittsburgh Steelers superstar was cut by the New England Patriots last year, after mounting sexual assault allegations became public.

After forcing a trade from the Steelers to the Oakland Raiders following the 2018 season, a tumultuous training camp featuring clashes with general manager Mike Mayock led the team to release Brown. The Patriots signed him, and he caught four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown from Tom Brady. It would be the only game he played for the franchise.

The NFL wound up suspending Brown for conduct detrimental to the league amid the allegations against him, as well as a bizarre incident with a moving truck driver for which he plead no contest to multiple charges. Brady and Brown evidently grew close during the receiver’s short tenure with the Patriots, and now he’s set to catch passes from the legendary quarterback with his new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

His suspension is up, and he’s eligible to play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday Night Football. He’s been living with Brady since joining the team, perhaps to help jumpstart their chemistry a bit. Now that he’s set to resume his career, Antonio Brown calls the opportunity a “blessing” and an opportunity to get “back on track.”

Antonio Brown introductory press conference with Buccaneers: 'To do what I love, it's a blessing.' — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 4, 2020

Antonio Brown: 'Super grateful. I took a lot of time off to look within. To get back on track is what I'm here to do.' — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 4, 2020

“I’ve been spending a lot of time, working on myself, being resilient,” Brown said, per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “Even when times got hard, staying in shape, not listening to the naysayers, good people around me to stay encouraged. I tried to check every box to make sure I was ready to go.”

Brown was arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL for much of his Steelers tenure, leading the NFL in receptions and receiving yards in 2014, and touchdowns in 2018. He is a seven-time Pro Bowler, four-time First-Team All-Pro and one-time Second-teamer.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the New Orleans Saints at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday night. The Saints won the first game of the series this year, 34-23.