NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Antonio Brown News

Earlier this week on Wednesday, Antonio Brown tested positive and was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

As a fully-vaccinated player, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver could have returned for tomorrow’s game if he received two negative tests separated by 24 hours. But with less than 24 hours until his team’s Week 3 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, it appears he was unable to clear protocols.

According to reports from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Brown did not travel with the team to Los Angeles.

Fans and analysts have waited for Brown’s status all week. On Saturday, the NFL world finally reacted to his official OUT designation.

More volume for Evans Godwin & Gronk in a tough matchup. No other TB pass catcher is worth considering. https://t.co/AukMtTRSPL — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) September 25, 2021

we're flirting with a very real scenario where the carolina panthers are the only undefeated NFC south team after week 3 https://t.co/HDO49tMog2 — John Sigler (@john_siglerr) September 25, 2021

Brady was going to be throwing to Gronk anyways https://t.co/he6lKpYxBo pic.twitter.com/88i4xTowfe — ᒪᗴᗴ ⚜️ (@Leondre1K__) September 25, 2021

While many feel Brown’s absence just means more targets for Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Rob Gronkowski, a few fans are excited for a big game from third-year wide receiver Scottie Miller.

Scott Miller anytime TD prop 👀 https://t.co/hwnlO1RNvv — ᴠɪɴᴄᴇ (@itsVince___) September 25, 2021

In his team’s opening contest against the Dallas Cowboys, Brown logged five receptions for a team-leading 121 yards and a touchdown. In Week 2, the four-time All-Pro wideout followed that performance up with a disappointing one reception for 17 yards.

Without Antonio Brown, the talented Buccaneers’ passing attack will face off against the Rams’ stout defense in a battle of unbeaten teams.

The game will kickoff in LA’s SoFi Stadium at 4:35 p.m. ET.