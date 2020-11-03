Antonio Brown Net Worth: How Much Does The Bucs Star WR Make?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown is one of the best players in recent NFL history. He’s also been a serious headache for his teams over the last two years, and personal issues have derailed his NFL career for well over a year.

During his heyday with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the former sixth-round pick was basically unstoppable. In 131 career games, all but one of which were played for the Steelers from 2010-2018, Brown has 841 catches for 11,263 yards and 75 touchdowns. In nine years with Pittsburgh, he topped 1,000 yards seven times, including every time he played at least 14 games.

In 2014, he led the NFL in receptions and receiving yards, with 129 and 1,698 respectively, scoring 13 times on the season. The 2015 season was perhaps even more impressive, with a league and career-high 136 catches for 1,834 yards, also a career-best for Brown. His touchdowns slipped, but he still caught 10 on the season. In 2018, his final year with Pittsburgh, he led the NFL in touchdowns for the first time with 15, on 104 catches for 1,297 yards.

During the end of that final season, Antonio Brown started signaling that he wanted out. He forced a trade to the Oakland Raiders, but after a tumultuous summer and preseason, he was released. The New England Patriots scooper the potential Hall of Famer up, and he appeared to be forming quick chemistry with quarterback Tom Brady. In his first game with the Pats, he caught four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown in a win over the Miami Dolphins. It would wind up being his only game with the team.

As he settled in with the Patriots, Brown was accused of sexual assault and misconduct by a former Central Michigan classmate and personal trainer. After the release of intimidating text messages reportedly sent from Brown to his accuser, he was released by the team. He has not played in the NFL since. Teams were in contact with Brown throughout the offseason, notably the Seattle Seahawks who were floated as a destination, after he received support from quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Geno Smith, who worked out with him this summer. Ultimately, it was Tom Brady’s new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, that gave Brown a shot. His eight-week NFL suspension is up after last night’s Buccaneers game, and he’ll be eligible to return for the team next week against the New Orleans Saints. On the field, he joins an incredibly dynamic receiving corps, featuring stars in Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Rob Gronkowski, as well as solid role players like Scotty Miller and Tyler Johnson. The off-field concerns about Brown haven’t gone away though, so there are plenty of significant critics of the Buccaneers’ decision to sign him.

Antonio Brown Net Worth:

One would assume that a player the stature of Antonio Brown would have pretty significant net earnings under his belt. Because of the way his career has unfolded in recent years, Brown’s squandered much of the earning potential of his career thus far.

That isn’t to signal that he has any real monetary concerns. Celebrity Net Worth estimates his at $20 million. Brown is a rich man, but based on the deals he signed in the NFL, one would think he’d have a good deal more to his name.

Salary and Contract History, Career Earnings, and Fines:

According to Spotrac, Brown has made $76,957,085 during his NFL career. Had he played out his three-year, $50.12 million deal with the Raiders, he would be well over $100 million in career earnings. This year, he’s set to make $1 million with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with the chance for some bonuses based on his stats, and the potential for a Bucs Super Bowl win.

The biggest contract of Brown’s career was his final one with the Pittsburgh Steelers, a four-year, $68 million contract set to run from 2017-2021. He was sent to the Raiders after just two years of that contract. His previous Steelers deal was a five-year contract worth $41.96 million, after his three-year rookie deal worth $1.288 million.

Fines have been a relative constant during Antonio Brown’s NFL career. The first came in 2012, a $10,000 hit after he was called for unsportsmanlike conduct for backpedaling into the end zone on a touchdown. In 2014, he was hit with an $8,200 fine for effectively kicking Cleveland Browns punter Spencer Lanning in the facemask on a return. In 2015, another touchdown celebration cost Brown $11,576, after he danced on the goalpost following a score.

In 2016, Brown violated the NFL’s uniform code, with cleats that were out of compliance. The situation cost him $15,191. That year, he was hit with three fines for touchdown celebrations, including two celebrations with Le’Veon Bell, as well as an October twerking celebration. The three totaled $57,733.

By far the biggest fines came during his brief stint with the Raiders. In mid-August, general manager Mike Mayock hit him with a $53,950 fine for missing a day of camp. After a verbal altercation with Mayock, he was docked $215,074 for conduct detrimental to the league, shortly before his release.

In total, Antonio Brown has lost $394,127 in fines, not counting potential missed game checks from the eight-game suspension this year.

Antonio Brown’s age, personal bio, kids, family:

Brown, who turned 32 over the summer, was raised in the Liberty City neighborhood of Miami, attending Miami Norland High School, where he starred on the football and track teams. His father, Eddie Brown, was also a football standout, starring at Louisiana Tech before a nine-year career in the Arena Football League. Brown is also the cousin of another NFL star wide receiver, Marquise “Hollywood” Brown of the Baltimore Ravens. Baltimore is another one of the teams that had rumored interest in signing Brown, before Tampa Bay scooper him up.

Brown was a two-time Class 6A all-state selection in football, and helped the Miami Norland track team capture a state title in the 4×100 relay. Even with those accolades, he had a difficult time landing with a major FBS program out of high school. His academics were an issue coming out of high school, leading him to play a year at North Carolina Tech Prep. He landed a scholarship from FIU, but had it withdrawn after being involved in a dispute with another student and school security in February 2007. He would reach out to Butch Jones, who had recruited him as an assistant at West Virginia, and eventually followed him to Central Michigan, where he took over as head coach. He’s finish his three-year Chippewas career with 305 receptions for 3,199 yards and 22 touchdowns. The Steelers took him with the 195th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

Antonio Brown is the father of five children, four sons and one daughter: Antanyiah, Antonio Jr., Autonomy, Ali and Apollo. His three youngest children are with girlfriend Chelsie Kyriss. The two appeared to be broken up in January, according to social media posts by Kyriss, but it appears that they’ve gotten back together in recent months.

According to USA Today‘s SteelersWire, Brown says that he doesn’t necessarily want to see his children father in his footsteps as a professional football player:

“Nah, don’t follow me playing football — that’s not what they need to do. I wouldn’t discourage them from playing, but I would tell them the facts. There’s a lot of things in the game that is not healthy. Obviously, I know how to work around those things, but the game is crazy right now. I wouldn’t advise my kids to play. Hopefully, I’ll work hard enough and make a lot of money so they don’t have to play and I could see them be successful in other things and support them through.”

What’s next for Antonio Brown?

The newest Tampa Bay Buccaneer is eligible to make his debut in a huge game next weekend. The team faces the New Orleans Saints, in a pretty pivotal game for the top of the NFC South. Tampa is currently 6-2, while New Orleans is 5-2 entering the Sunday Night Football showdown.

His presence will be welcomed by Tom Brady, who he is currently living with. The team has missed Chris Godwin for much of the year. Brown could slide into a similar role that Godwin occupies, as a reliable mid-range target for Brady, who can be dangerous after the catch, while Mike Evans stretches the field deep. According to reports, the team is impressed with how Brown has stayed in shape during his absence. Still, it would not be surprising to see him on a relatively short workload, after missing the last 14 months of football.

If he avoids more allegations and other incidents, like the charges he plead no contest to after a showdown with a moving truck driver, Antonio Brown’s NFL career will likely be able to continue. His skill set should age pretty well, even if he loses a step as he enters his mid-30s. The sexual assault allegations remain very troubling, and have not been settled. If more surfaces as the legal case against him moves forward, it will deeply imperil his future in the league.