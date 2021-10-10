Antonio Brown Made NFL History On Sunday Afternoon

Antonio Brown came into Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Miami Dolphins with a chance to reach a major milestone. With just one catch, he would become the fastest player in NFL history to reach 900 career receptions.

It took the Buccaneers wide receiver less than a quarter to have his record-breaking moment.

Brown caught a 10-yard pass from Tom Brady with 3:11 to go in the first quarter of Sunday’s game to become the quickest player ever to make 900 catches. He reached the mark in just 143 career games, breaking Marvin Harrison’s previous record of 149 games to accomplish the feat.

Although the NFL is much more of a passing league than it used to be, Brown’s accomplishment on Sunday is incredibly impressive. No receiver has ever been able to sustain the 33-year-old’s level of volume and consistency week in and week out.

900 career receptions in 143 games proves exactly that.

Brown, who began his career back in 2010, went down quite the winding road to finally hit the important milestone on Sunday. His recent stint with the Buccaneers has just been the latest chapter of his impressive, but complicated career.

Brown quickly rose to star status with the Pittsburgh Steelers after the team drafted him in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He broke the 1000-yard barrier and made the Pro Bowl seven times with the organization, while leading the league in receptions and receiving yards on two separate occasions.

After a brief and messy stint with the Las Vegas Raiders, Brown played one game for the New England Patriots in 2019 before he was accused of sexual misconduct. He was suspended by the NFL for eight games and he even threatened to retire during the 2020 offseason.

However, Brown got another chance in Tampa Bay and he didn’t waste it. He joined the Buccaneers just in time to be a key contributor on their Super Bowl winning team and re-signed to stay with the team in 2021.

Brown’s achievement on Sunday is one of his first entries into the NFL record books, but it surely won’t be his last. With plenty of career left in front of him, he’ll have the chance to go down as one of the most accomplished wide receivers to ever play the game of football.

