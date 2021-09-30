NFL Insider Shares Latest On Antonio Brown’s Status

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be receiving a major boost on offense this weekend. After missing over a week due to a positive COVID-19 test, Antonio Brown is set to return to practice this Thursday.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero was first to report that Brown will be coming off the Reserve/COVID-19 list this afternoon. That means he’s in the clear to play this Sunday against the New England Patriots.

This update from Pelissero shouldn’t really surprise Tampa Bay’s fan base. After all, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians told reporters on Wednesday that Brown would return later this week.

“His 10 days are up,” Arians said. “So he’ll be back [Thursday].”

#Bucs WR Antonio Brown will indeed be back in the building today and coming off the COVID list, I’m told. As coach Bruce Arians said Wednesday, 10 days have passed since Brown’s initial positive test. So he's in the clear to play Sunday against the #Patriots. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 30, 2021

Antonio Brown was unable to suit up against the Los Angeles Rams due to his positive test. He could’ve played if he generated two negative tests 24 hours apart from each other, though.

With Scotty Miller now on injured reserve and Rob Gronkowski dealing with a rib injury, the Buccaneers can really use Brown’s versatility this Sunday.

Brown looked sharp in the Buccaneers’ season opener, hauling in five passes for 121 yards and a touchdown. His production in Week 2 wasn’t nearly as impressive, as he had just one catch for 17 yards.

It’ll be interesting to see how Tampa Bay’s passing attack looks with Brown back in the mix.

