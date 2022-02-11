Antonio Brown, President Of Donda Sports, Wants To Buy 1 NFL Team

Earlier this week, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown revealed he had a new job: president of Kanye West’s Donda Sports.

“Donda is about ownership, empowerment, and discovering the next superheroes. This is for the people who counted us out, for everyone who said we can’t— we say WE WILL,” Brown wrote on social media.

“As President, it was important to me to book the Donda Suite for this years SUPERBOWL LVI. This is a game meant to be watched together. This is the love and unity we need to push. THIS IS FOR THE KIDS, OUR NEXT GENERATION!!!”

His announcement took the sports world by surprise. However, what he said on social media earlier tonight might even be more of a surprise.

In a statement on Twitter, Brown made it clear he wants his new company to buy one NFL team: the Denver Broncos.

“Donda Sports want to buy the @Broncos who with me!” Brown said on Twitter.

He even offered a message for the NFL – telling the league to call Kanye West about purchasing the Broncos.

It’s highly unlikely the league would allow Kanye West and Antonio Brown to buy an NFL team. It would certainly be an interesting pairing if the league allows it, though.