Look: Antonio Brown Reacts To Bruce Arians Sideline Video

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians received a lot of criticism this weekend for smacking safety Andrew Adams on the helmet. It was a bizarre exchange between player and coach that you rarely see.

On early Monday morning, former Buccaneers wideout Antonio Brown shared his thoughts on Arians getting physical with a player.

“Pit not the palace,” Brown tweeted in response to the video of Arians smacking Edwards.

Brown is obviously not on great terms with Arians. He claims Arians forced him to play on his injured ankle during the regular season, which then led to his crazy exit at MetLife Stadium.

Here’s the tweet from Brown:

Pit not the palace https://t.co/fre5GBi5Vt — AB (@AB84) January 18, 2022

During this past Sunday’s press conference, Arians was asked if he regrets getting physical with Adams. His answer was somewhat surprising.

“No, and I’ve seen enough dumb,” Arians said. “You can’t pull guys out of a pile. We just got a big play, great field position, and he’s trying to pull a guy out of a pile, and I was trying to knock him off of that guy so he didn’t get a penalty.”

Arians has proven on several occasions that he’s a fiery coach. However, slapping your own player isn’t a good look for anyone.