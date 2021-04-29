Antonio Brown Reacts To Re-Signing With The Bucs

Antonio Brown is officially back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2021 season after re-signing with them yesterday. And it’s safe to say he’s excited to make another Super Bowl run.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Brown thanked the Bucs for giving him another opportunity with the team. He also thanked Tom Brady for making his return to Tampa Bay possible.

“First and foremost, I am grateful for the opportunity to return to the Buccaneers,” Brown wrote. “It wouldn’t be possible without my brother Tom Brady, the Buccaneers organization, my teammates and of course my fans. So Let’s Go God Bless.”

Brown had 45 receptions for 483 yards and four touchdowns in the 2020 regular season. He added another eight receptions for 81 yards and two touchdowns in the playoffs, including a touchdown reception in Super Bowl LV.

Despite his postseason heroics though, Antonio Brown wasn’t exactly at the top of Tampa Bay’s offseason re-signing list. The team re-signed just about everyone from their Super Bowl team except Brown within days of free agency starting.

There were rumors that the two sides might have been separated based on Brown’s money demands.

Whatever the case, the two sides managed to reach an agreement to bring Brown back for 2021.

Tampa Bay now has every major contributor from their 2020 Super Bowl campaign under contract. Few defending champions in history have done as good a job keeping everyone together.

That should make repeating as champions a lot easier.