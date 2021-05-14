Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown Reportedly Facing Another Lawsuit

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown recently settled a lawsuit regarding sexual assault allegations. That being said, there are still some legal issues that need to be taken care of.

According to Matt Baker of the Tampa Bay Times, Brown is facing a civil lawsuit over allegations of assault and battery that stem from an altercation with a moving truck driver in 2020.

This lawsuit was reportedly filed on Wednesday in Broward County and is an extension of a previously-settled criminal case.

Anton Tumanov, the truck driver from this incident, claims that he was “met with resistance and violence” from Brown and his trainer Glenn Holt. They allegedly attacked Tumanov’s vehicle, broke the key, and caused severe personal injuries.

The latest report from the Tampa Bay Times states that Tumanov is seeking more than $30,000 in damages.

Brown was arrested back in January 2020 for his role in this incident and plead no contest to the felony and misdemeanor charges. As a result, he received two years of probation.

At this time, it’s unclear if the NFL will have anything to say about this new lawsuit. Since they already suspended Brown for his off-field issues, the odds of them handing out a new punishment are fairly low.

Brown recently signed a one-year deal with the Buccaneers, so they most likely feel comfortable with his situation.