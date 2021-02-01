Antonio Brown Reportedly Gets Major Bonus With Super Bowl Win

While his impact for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has been mixed this season, wide receiver Antonio Brown has done just enough to be on the verge of his first Super Bowl win. But there’s more than a ring at stake for the former All-Pro wideout.

According to ProFootballTalk, Brown’s one-year deal with the Bucs was largely incentive laden. Winning a Super Bowl would result in a significant incentive, namely a $750,000 bonus that matches his 2020 base salary.

Better yet, Brown doesn’t even need to play in the Super Bowl to achieve that bonus. He is battling a knee injury and was listed as “doubtful” for Super Bowl LV as of last week.

But Brown’s clearly agent did a good job of negotiating his contract. On top of the $750,000 he’d earn with a Super Bowl win, he’s already claimed a pair of $250,000 bonuses for his regular season contributions.

Antonio Brown played eight games in the regular season, catching 45 receptions for 483 yards and four touchdowns. A good amount of that production came from Tampa Bay’s season finale against the Atlanta Falcons though.

But Brown made sure to contribute as much as he could in the postseason. He caught two passes for 49 yards and a touchdown in their Wildcard win over the Washington Football Team.

Brown had one catch for 10 yards against the New Orleans Saints in the Divisional Round, then was scratched altogether for the NFC Championship Game.

Needless to say, getting to play in the Super Bowl – let alone winning it – would be huge for Antonio Brown.