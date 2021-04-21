Antonio Brown Reportedly Settles Dispute With His Ex-Trainer

After over a year of litigation, Antonio Brown and assault accuser Britney Taylor appear to have reached a resolution.

According to David Haas of Haas Law PLLC, Brown and Taylor have been friends for a long time and decided to “move on” from the litigation. Haas called the dispute “resolved” and said that the two sides “wish each other great continued success” in the future.

“Antonio and Britney have been friends for over a decade,” Haas said. “Several years ago they almost became business partners. Recently, they were involved in aggressive litigation. Having reflected on their relationship, both feel that the time has come to move on. Antonio is grateful for Britney’s excellent training assistance. They are pleased that Antonio is doing well with the Bucs and has a ring. Their dispute is resolved and they wish each other great continued success.”

In September of 2019, while Brown was with the New England Patriots, Taylor accused Brown of sexual assault. The Patriots released Brown shortly after and he spent the rest of 2019 out of the NFL.

A pretty chaotic couple of months ensued with multiple off-field incidents. And after months of litigation, a trial date was set for December of this year.

In the 2020 offseason, Antonio Brown appeared to turn a corner though. He signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and played 11 games for them between the regular season and postseason.

Brown capped off his campaign with a touchdown catch in Super Bowl LV to win his first ring.

As of writing, Brown doesn’t have an NFL team for the 2021 season. But now that this incident is behind him, perhaps teams will be less reluctant to bring him on board.