Well, it doesn’t sound like a reunion between Tom Brady and Antonio Brown will happen this year. Despite some rumors about Tampa Bay having interest in the All-Pro wide receiver, the latest report suggests that was never an option.

Former NFL general manager Michael Lombardi had fans buzzing this week when he hinted at Tampa Bay making a run at Brown. It didn’t take long for that rumor to get shot down.

According to ESPN reporter Dianna Russini, the Bucs are not interested in Brown. This makes sense when you consider the fact that Bruce Arians called him a “diva” back in 2019.

Tampa Bay already has two of the best wideouts in the NFL on its roster. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin don’t exactly need another wide receiver to come into the locker room and eat away at their targets.

Tampa Bay is not interested in Antonio Brown per sources #Buccaneers — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) June 30, 2020

Brown’s comeback plans shouldn’t be canceled just yet.

Teams like the Packers, Ravens and Seahawks could all use another wideout. Lamar Jackson has worked out with Brown in the past, so there is at least some familiarity there.

If Brown does get signed by an NFL team this offseason, all signs point to the league concluding its investigation and handing out a suspension for his off-field actions.

With the regular season only two months away, Brown is running out of time to sign with a team before training camp begins.