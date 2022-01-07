Antonio Brown Says He Received Offer To Play Football

Antonio Brown had plenty of things to say this Friday while on the “Full Send Podcast.” He even discussed his future as a football player.

During his time on the show, Brown revealed that he currently has an offer to play football. However, that offer isn’t from an NFL team.

Brown said former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley asked him if he wants to join the United States Football League. Haley is currently the head coach and general manager for the Tampa Bay Bandits.

Clearly, Brown was insulted by Haley’s offer.

“F–k out of here,” Brown said. “Bro, listen, I’m Antonio Brown. I played football at the highest level.”

Brown’s future in the NFL is unclear at this time. Not a single team put in a claim for him on waivers.

There’s no doubt Brown is one of the most talented wide receivers in the game. The problem, however, is that he comes with a lot of baggage.

Brown didn’t exactly help his case with his appearance on the “Full Send Podcast.” For some reason, he used that appearance as a chance to throw dirt on his relationship with Tom Brady.

“Brady can’t do s–t by himself,” Brown declared. “But you guys are going to make it seem like he’s just this heroic guy. We’re all humans, bro. We’re all dependent on somebody else to do the job.”

Only time will tell if Brown receives another chance in the NFL.