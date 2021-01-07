Antonio Brown Sends Clear Message Before The Playoffs

After getting onto the field for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of the season, Antonio Brown finished his season strong heading into the playoffs.

Ahead of their game against the Washington Football Team, AB has made his mindset clear for everyone. He took to Twitter on Thursday and declared that the playoffs are all about “The team.”

“The team. The team. The team,” Brown wrote. “Playing for the name on the front, the guys in this locker room, the city of Tampa.”

Just about everyone on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are getting hot at the right time. Brown himself just had a season-high 11 receptions for 138 yards and two touchdowns against the Atlanta Falcons.

He finished the season with 45 receptions for 483 yards and four touchdowns in eight games.

The team. The team. The team.

Playing for the name on the front ☠️ the guys in this locker room 🔥 the city of Tampa 🏝 pic.twitter.com/c3tgnaJUVz — AB (@AB84) January 7, 2021

Antonio Brown has not seen the playoffs since the 2017 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His team missed the playoffs in 2018, and he was out of the league for the 2019 postseason.

But one man with all sorts of playoff experience is the man getting him the ball, quarterback Tom Brady. Combine Brady’s experience with the sheer talent of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Ronald Jones and Rob Gronkowski and you have the recipe for an offensive juggernaut in these playoffs.

Just about everyone is predicting Tampa Bay to thrash Washington, even as the road team.

How far can Antonio Brown and the Buccaneers go in the postseason?