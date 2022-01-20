Antonio Brown Sends Clear Message About His Mental Health

Antonio Brown’s exit from MetLife Stadium in Week 17 sparked a handful of questions about his mental health. During an appearance on “I AM ATHLETE” show, he addressed that topic.

The All-Pro wide receiver insists that he’s not dealing with any mental health issues at this time.

“Why every time something happens bad, or how someone reacts, ‘Aw, he’s crazy, there’s something wrong with his mental health,’” Brown said. “There’s nothing wrong with my mental health. Someone told me to get the f–k out of here. I’m not passive-aggressive.”

Brown added that it’s tough to maintain his mental health as a football player while keeping his integrity to “get what he wants.”

As for what happened behind the scenes in Week 17, Brown has stated in the past that Bruce Arians tried to make him play on an injured ankle.

“Imagine the guys you came to battle with while you know your ankle is f—-d … You barely can run. And the guy that you think got your back… They knew about my situation before we even came. I communicated with the coaches, the trainers — everyone knows… And the guy tells you because you can’t go to war with them, ‘Get the f–k out of here,’” Brown explained. “… At that point it’s like f–k you too bro, professionally.”

Arians, meanwhile, claims Brown began complaining about a lack of targets during the Jets game.

It’s tough to tell what happened, but it’s very clear this story isn’t going away anytime soon.