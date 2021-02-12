Antonio Brown Sends Message After Winning First Super Bowl

On Thursday afternoon, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown took to social media to react to winning his first Super Bowl.

Just a few days ago, he helped the Buccaneers take down the Kansas City Chiefs to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. Brown caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Tom Brady with just a few second left in the first half.

His touchdown reception gave the Buccaneers a 21-6 lead after the first 30 minutes and broke the spirit of Chiefs fans everywhere. On Wednesday afternoon, Brown joined in the team’s Super Bowl parade.

This afternoon, Brown took to social media to celebrate that touchdown reception. Although he ran the wrong route, it all worked out for the Buccaneers and he made that pretty clear.

Check it out.

Brown finished the night with five receptions for 22 yards and that pivotal touchdown catch.

After starting the 2020 season without a team, his future in the NFL looked uncertain. There were reports that he might never play another down in the league before he signed with the Buccaneers.

He developed a connection with Brady, who played a major role in the Buccaneers acquiring the talented receiver. It all worked out in the end, with Brown and Brady winning a Super Bowl together.

Now the team will have to make a decision on whether or not to sign Brown – who will be a free agent this offseason.