Last year, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers added Antonio Brown at midseason, despite the ongoing litigation between the NFL star and his former trainer Britney Taylor, who accused him of rape in 2018. He is one of the few significant players from the team’s Super Bowl run that remains unsigned.

That may change soon. Today, Brown and Taylor announced a settlement in the civil case. It ends a year-and-a-half situation, which ultimately led to Brown’s dismissal from the New England Patriots just a game into his tenure with the team. It was during that short time that Brown and Tom Brady grew close. Brady was a catalyst in Brown joining the Bucs, going so far as to house the wide receiver when he arrived in Tampa.

“Antonio and Britney have been friends for over a decade,” Taylor’s attorney David Haas said in a statement after the settlement. “Several years ago they almost became business partners. Recently, they were involved in aggressive litigation. Having reflected on their relationship, both feel that the time has come to move on.

“Antonio is grateful for Britney’s excellent training assistance. They are pleased that Antonio is doing so well with the Bucs and has a ring. Their dispute is resolved and they wish each other great continued success.”

Our statement on Taylor v. Brown pic.twitter.com/wuUVJqXKl5 — Haas Law (@HaasLawPLLC) April 21, 2021

The Buccaneers looked past the allegations and ongoing litigation in signing Antonio Brown last year, signing the troubled receiver and playing him after his NFL suspension finished. Rick Stroud seems to indicate that the team wanted to wait for things to be resolved this time around, but he could be rejoining Brady and the team soon.

With the Antonio Brown civil action settled, look for the Bucs to re-sign the veteran receiver soon. https://t.co/WJumR8Hkle — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) April 21, 2021

Brown played on a one year, $1.7 million contract in 2020. In eight games, he caught 45 passes for 483 yards and four touchdowns in the regular season, and added eight receptions for 81 yards and two touchdowns in the playoffs.