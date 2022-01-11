Antonio Brown Shares Honest Admission On What Happened

Antonio Brown isn’t done talking about his fallout with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Monday, he opened up about his bizarre exit from MetLife Stadium in Week 17.

During his conversation with TMZ Sports, Brown admit that he conducted himself in an unprofessional manner on the Buccaneers’ sideline.

“It probably wasn’t necessary or professional,” Brown said in reference to him taking off his jersey and pads.

While on the “Full Send Podcast” last week, Brown explained his side to the story.

“Imagine the guys you came to battle with while you know your ankle is f—-d … You barely can run. And the guy that you think got your back… They knew about my situation before we even came. I communicated with the coaches, the trainers — everyone knows… And the guy tells you because you can’t go to war with them, ‘Get the f–k out of here,’” Brown explained. “… At that point it’s like f–k you too bro, professionally.”

Brown was not claimed off waivers, and it doesn’t sound like he’ll sign with a new team anytime soon.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport recently announced that Brown will undergo ankle surgery on Jan. 18, albeit the date is subject to change because of insurance and logistical discussions.

It’s too early to tell if we’ve seen the last of Antonio Brown in the NFL.