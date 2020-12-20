Antonio Brown Sums Up His Relationship With Tom Brady

Antonio Brown had his best NFL game in years on Sunday.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver caught five passes for 93 yards and one touchdown on Sunday afternoon. His touchdown catch was a game-winning one, as it capped a big second-half comeback for Bruce Arians’ team.

Tom Brady found Brown for a 46-yard strike to give his team the lead late.

Tampa Bay ended up beating Atlanta, 31-27, on Sunday afternoon. The Buccaneers are now 9-5 on the season, in prime position for the playoffs.

Brown, who was signed by the Buccaneers in October, has a big advocate in Tom Brady. The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback considers Brown a friend and has gone to great lengths to help him return to the NFL.

Following the game, Brown summed up his relationship with Brady.

“He’s a big brother to me. He’s helped me see the world through a different perspective. Always encouraging me. There’s no one like him,” Brown told NFL Network.

The Bucs will be back on the field next Saturday against the Lions. Kickoff between Tampa Bay and Detroit is scheduled for 1 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on NBC.