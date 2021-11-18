Antonio Brown’s Attorney Releases A Simple Statement

A concerning and frankly bothersome report concerning Antonio Brown surfaced on Thursday afternoon.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reported on Thursday that Brown, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver, obtained a fake COVID-19 vaccination card in an effort to avoid NFL protocols.

Brown’s attorney, Sean Burstyn, has released a statement in response to the report. He claims the Bucs wideout is vaccinated. He also urged everyone to follow Brown’s example and get the vaccine.

Spoke with Antonio Brown’s attorney Sean Burstyn, who maintains that Brown is, in fact, vaccinated. He said, “Be like Antonio brown and get the vaccine.” https://t.co/VogdCgFZ93 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 18, 2021

Rick Stroud received information surrounding Antonio Brown’s potential fake vaccine card via Brown’s former personal chef, Steven Ruiz.

Brown was reportedly worried about potential “negative effects” of the vaccine. That sparked his questioning about a fake vaccine card.

Ruiz said Brown eventually revealed he obtained a fake vaccine card, via the Tampa Bay Times.

Ruiz said he was unable back in July to find a fake vaccination card for Brown, who had told those around him that he was worried about the vaccine’s potential negative effects on his body. A few weeks later, however, Ruiz said Brown showed him fake vaccination cards, which the wide receiver told Ruiz he had purchased for himself and Moreau.

It’s worth mentioning Bruce Arians told the media ahead of the 2021 season that his entire team was vaccinated.

According to Antonio Brown’s attorney, he’s holding up his end of the bargain and is, indeed, vaccinated.

The former NFL superstar could face a significant punishment from the NFL if he’s lying.