Antonio Brown’s Ex-Teammate Makes Prediction For His Future

A former Pittsburgh Steeler and teammate of Antonio Brown thinks he’s done when it comes to playing in the NFL.

Ryan Clark appeared on ESPN’s Get Up on Monday morning and thinks Brown has played his last snap in the NFL.

“The one thing about the NFL is, if you have an elite level competitive trait, the NFL will find ways to forgive you,” Clark said. “That trait for Antonio Brown was unquestioned. The fact that he worked as hard as anyone, competed as hard as anyone, the fact that when it was time to be on the grass, he gave you the best opportunity to win. This decision has taken that away from Antonio Brown. Antonio Brown will no longer compete, no matter what. When you do this, no one wants you to be around.”

Brown stormed off the field during the second half on Sunday after getting into a verbal disagreement with the Bucs coaching staff.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, it had to do with him not wanting to go back into the game after Arians told him to go back in.

We’ll have to see what comes next for this troubled player.