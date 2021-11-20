On Thursday afternoon, a troubling report emerged stating that Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown tried to obtain a fake COVID-19 vaccination card to avoid NFL protocols.

Brown’s former live-in chef, Steven Ruiz, said Brown’s girlfriend asked for fake vaccination cards. She allegedly said Brown was willing to pay $500 if he could get a Johnson & Johnson vaccination card.

A day after that report from the Tampa Bay Times surfaced, Ruiz spoke to ESPN about this incident. He claims Brown ultimately received a fake vaccination card from one of his teammates on the Buccaneers.

“He got them from another player who was selling them,” Ruiz said, via ESPN. “That player came over to the house multiple times. He had to get another copy of Cyd’s vaccine card because they got her birthday wrong on the first one.”

Ruiz declined to name the player who allegedly gave Brown a fake vaccination card. However, he did hint at the full story coming out at a later date.

“I’m gonna sit on it for a little while,” Ruiz added. “The truth will eventually come out. If this does become a bigger and deeper investigation to follow the NFL — just to get into legal terms — this will all come to light.”

The Bucs say they've done their due diligence on vaccine cards. Antonio Brown's attorney said, "Show me the proof." Brown's former chef told ESPN he has proof…that Brown obtained his vaccine card from teammate https://t.co/x19mSgugJ8 — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) November 19, 2021

On Friday afternoon, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians was asked about Brown’s current situation. He claims he doesn’t have any reason to believe Brown obtained a fake COVID-19 vaccination card

“None whatsoever,” Arians told reporters. “We did our due diligence. The league will do theirs. The statement says everything. I really don’t think it’s a story and it has nothing to do with the Giants game.”

It’ll be interesting to see how this situation plays out.