Antonio Brown’s Legal Team Responds To Latest Lawsuit

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown against the Panthers.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 15: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Just two weeks after signing a new contract for the 2021 season, Antonio Brown received unfortunate news regarding an incident that took place last year.

On Friday, it was announced that Brown is facing a civil lawsuit over allegations of assault and battery that stem from an altercation with a moving truck driver. Matt Baker of the Tampa Bay Times was first to report the news.

According to the report from Baker, the moving truck driver, Anton Tumanov, is seeking more than $30,000 in damages. He claims that he was  “met with resistance and violence” from Brown and his trainer Glenn Holt.

Brown’s attorney, Sean Burstyn, released a statement on this new lawsuit just moments ago. It turns out that he’s not surprised by this news.

“We are disappointed, but not surprised, that this gentleman has reappeared well over a year after the incident,” Burstyn said in a statement. “It is telling that instead of in any way describing any injury, Mr. Tumanov goes into great detail about Antonio Brown being a ‘well-known athlete, member of the National Football League, and active player for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.’ We believe that speaks for itself as to the economic motivation here.”

This lawsuit was filed on Wednesday in Broward County. It’s actually an extension of a previously-settled case, so Brown may not face additional discipline from the NFL.

Last month, Brown signed a one-year with Tampa Bay that could be worth up to $6.25 million. The team has not released a statement on the latest lawsuit.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.