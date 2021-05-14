Antonio Brown’s Legal Team Responds To Latest Lawsuit

Just two weeks after signing a new contract for the 2021 season, Antonio Brown received unfortunate news regarding an incident that took place last year.

On Friday, it was announced that Brown is facing a civil lawsuit over allegations of assault and battery that stem from an altercation with a moving truck driver. Matt Baker of the Tampa Bay Times was first to report the news.

According to the report from Baker, the moving truck driver, Anton Tumanov, is seeking more than $30,000 in damages. He claims that he was “met with resistance and violence” from Brown and his trainer Glenn Holt.

Brown’s attorney, Sean Burstyn, released a statement on this new lawsuit just moments ago. It turns out that he’s not surprised by this news.

“We are disappointed, but not surprised, that this gentleman has reappeared well over a year after the incident,” Burstyn said in a statement. “It is telling that instead of in any way describing any injury, Mr. Tumanov goes into great detail about Antonio Brown being a ‘well-known athlete, member of the National Football League, and active player for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.’ We believe that speaks for itself as to the economic motivation here.”

Antonio Brown’s legal team takes issue with the timing of the lawsuit, with truck driver Anton Tumanov staying quiet for a year, then filing his lawsuit after Brown and the #Bucs won the Super Bowl. The statement: https://t.co/AwFfMh0fFW pic.twitter.com/rSt5qXpVtX — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 14, 2021

This lawsuit was filed on Wednesday in Broward County. It’s actually an extension of a previously-settled case, so Brown may not face additional discipline from the NFL.

Last month, Brown signed a one-year with Tampa Bay that could be worth up to $6.25 million. The team has not released a statement on the latest lawsuit.