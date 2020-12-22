Aqib Talib Named His Favorite NFL Quarterback To Play Against

Aqib Talib, a former All-Pro cornerback, has done some broadcast work for FOX this year, calling a few NFL games throughout this season. This weekend, he was on the call for a crazy Philadelphia Eagles vs. Arizona Cardinals game.

Talib definitely brings a unique style to the booth, with his deep accent and less polished style. For many, that is a plus. He adds some real personality to the booth, where so many other teams are pretty anodyne overall.

During his NFL career, Talib was known as a voracious trash talker. That hasn’t exactly gone away, even as his playing career appears to be over, after a brief stint with the Miami Dolphins last season.

Talib appeared on The Dan Patrick Show this morning. When asked who his favorite quarterback to play against was, he didn’t go with your normal answer of a Tom Brady or Peyton Manning, the legendary players that guys say they love to test themselves against. Talib loved to feast on journeyman Jason Campbell.

Aqib Talib on his favorite QB to play against: "Jason Campbell. Sometimes it felt like he was on my team." 😂

Via @dpshow — Chris Pollone (@ChrisPollone) December 22, 2020

Interestingly, that takeaway seems almost entirely based on just one game. In 2009, Aqib Talib intercepted Campbell, then the Washington starting quarterback, three times in a 16-13 Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss. That is a rare feat, but Talib would only face Campbell two other times in their careers, and one of those games, the QB didn’t even play.

In 2013, Talib’s New England Patriots snuck by Campbell and the Cleveland Browns 27-26. Campbell had a great game that day, throwing for 391 yards and three touchdowns. Talib had three tackles in the game.

The following year, Talib’s Denver Broncos lost to Campbell’s Cincinnati Bengals 37-28, but Andy Dalton got the start and Campbell didn’t appear. Talib had three tackles on the day.

Still, a three-pick day is incredibly rare, so it makes sense that Talib enjoyed his Jason Campbell memories. Only 244 players have accomplished that in league history, and just 36 have done it since the start of the 2000 season.