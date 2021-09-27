Bill Belichick Reveals If He’s Surprised By Tom Brady’s Success

In just a few days, Tom Brady will make his return to New England for the first time since he left the Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In his first season away from New England, Brady led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title. On Monday afternoon, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked if Brady’s immediate success was surprising.

Belichick took the high road, saying he’s never surprised to see Brady have success.

“Tom’s a great player,” Belichick said during his meeting with the media. “Nothing surprises me with what he does.”

While he won’t openly say so, Belichick has to feel some sort of regret in thinking Brady was at the tail end of his career. In two seasons with the Buccaneers, Brady led the team to a Super Bowl and has Tampa Bay at 2-1 this year.

Of course, having six Super Bowl titles in your back pocket makes life a little easier. Belichick and company moved on, finding former Alabama star quarterback Mac Jones in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft.

Now he’ll go head-to-head with the greatest quarterback of all time – who just so happened to lead Jones’ current team.

Tampa Bay and New England kick off on Sunday night at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.