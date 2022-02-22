Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL after 22 seasons with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Not long later, Brady made headlines when he was asked about a potential comeback to the league. “Never say never,” he told reporters leading to plenty of speculation about a return.

However, if he DOES stay retired, the Buccaneers could be looking at one quarterback option. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud suggested Blaine Gabbert might be the team’s best option.

“This is where the Bucs QB stands RIGHT now, while everyone lives in that mystical place called Never say Never land,” Stroud said on Twitter. “Of course, there’s a long way to go. Are you sitting down? Blaine Gabbert may be QB the Bucs need.”

Needless to say, some Buccaneers fans weren’t thrilled with the news.

“Stop,” one fan said.

Another Buccaneers writer, though, thinks it could be a good idea.

“Good stuff here from Rick. Earlier this month, I wrote about how Gabbert could be another Brad Johnson for the Bucs in 2022,” said another analyst.

Good stuff here from Rick. Earlier this month, I wrote about how Gabbert could be another Brad Johnson for the Bucs in 2022: https://t.co/9IecvgpB3W https://t.co/KpbEoemdBe — Luke Easterling (@LukeEasterling) February 22, 2022

Blaine Gabbert struggled as a starting quarterback in the NFL for years. However, he’s played well in mop-up duty for the Buccaneers in recent seasons.

Will he be the starting quarterback in 2022?