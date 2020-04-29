Boston Mayor Jokes About Tom Brady’s Tampa Park Mishap

Tom Brady may be the new king in town in Tampa, but that didn’t mean he could break area social distancing regulations upon his arrival.

In Brady’s first few days in his new home, he made headlines when he got caught working out in a local park that had been shut down. The legendary quarterback was asked to leave by a member of the park patrol.

In an appearance on “The Greg Hill Show” on WEEI this morning, Boston mayor Marty Walsh said that if Brady had remained in New England, he would not have had to worry about working out in prohibited areas.

Since he left to play in Tampa though, “it serves him right” he got in trouble, Walsh joked.

“If Tom Brady stayed … There are some exceptions I would make and having Tom Brady throw a football, I probably maybe would have looked the other way on that one,” Walsh said. “But he goes to Tampa Bay and that’s what he gets, getting thrown out of the park. So it serves him right.”

Tampa mayor Jane Castor promised Brady a full welcome to the city once things have settled down. The quarterback himself had fun at his own expense in his message to Buccaneers fans last weekend.

“I’m so happy to be in Tampa Bay and I wanted to say thank you for welcoming me and my family into your community with open arms – outside of getting kicked out of the park the other day,” Brady joked.