Tom Brady Said Gisele Had 1 Question After Super Bowl

Tom Brady continues to make it clear that he has no intentions of retiring until he feels it’s absolutely necessary. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback summed up his love of the game during a talk with Michael Strahan on Good Morning America.

“I still want to play,” Brady told Michael Strahan. “Like, I’ve got a little sickness in me that still wants to throw a freaking spiral, you know what I mean? Also about football, once you stop, you can’t go back into it.

“I’ve got some more football in me. Not a lot, and I know that. But what I’ve got left, I’m going to give everything I got.”

While that mindset is natural to Brady, it might not be to everyone around him. Specifically, his wife, Gisele Bundchen, had a simple question following his latest Super Bowl win.

“What more do you have to prove?” Gisele asked Brady.

Naturally, Brady was able to deflect the question and is intent on playing in 2021 (and beyond).

