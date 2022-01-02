Breaking: Antonio Brown Leaves Game In Crazy Scene

Mere days after admonishing media members for trying to stir up drama between him and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, wide receiver Antonio Brown left the game with as much drama as you possibly could.

With the Bucs trailing the Jets 24-10 in the third quarter, Brown was caught on camera without a shirt on in the back endzone, pumping up the crowd before waving and going into the locker room. It was a bizarre scene, that only got more bizarre when FOX cameras showed what led up to it.

Apparently, Brown was seen arguing with coaches on the sidelines. When he didn’t like what he heard, he tore off his shoulder pads, removed his training shirt underneath and tossed it into the crowd.

Brown then made his way to the exit, but not before doing his little endzone shenanigans.

Video of Antonio Brown leaving the field after taking off his jersey and shirt and throw it into the stands. pic.twitter.com/1hwNYei5Fq — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 2, 2022

Let it never be said that Antonio Brown doesn’t know how to make a dramatic exit:

Antonio Brown just took jersey and gear off and threw it into crowd. Celebrating and ran to the locker room. No idea what is going on. pic.twitter.com/uPALqGJGJo — Jake Brown (@JakeBrownRadio) January 2, 2022

Touches and targets couldn’t have been the issue for Brown prior to his sideline dustup. He had three receptions for 26 yards on five targets over the first 2.5 quarters.

Whatever went wrong on the sidelines – be it Brown’s fault or the team’s – it’s not sustainable. He might not even make it back to Tampa Bay if Bucs head coach Bruce Arians decides he’s had enough.

The NFL might take action against Brown as well for going onto the field in that bizarre moment. We haven’t heard the last of this.

The game seems almost secondary right now.