Breaking: Antonio Brown, Mike Edwards Suspended For Next 3 Games

On Thursday afternoon, the NFL came to a conclusion of its investigation into Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Just a few weeks ago, Brown’s former live-in chef alleged that Brown obtained a fake vaccination card to skirt around NFL rules. Brown denied the allegations through his agent and the Buccaneers suggested they followed all protocols before the season kicked off.

Well, it turns out Brown did, in fact, misrepresent his vaccination status. In an announcement on Thursday afternoon, the NFL confirmed that Brown has been suspended for three games.

“Tampa Bay’s Antonio Brown and Mike Edwards have each been suspended without pay for the next three games,” the statement read. “Free agent John Franklin III, if signed by a club, is also ineligible to play in the next three games. All three players have accepted the discipline and waived their right of appeal. The suspensions are effective immediately.”

Here’s the full release on the three-game suspensions of #Bucs WR Antonio Brown and S Mike Edwards and free agent John Franklin III, who have waived their rights to appeal and will begin serving their suspensions immediately. pic.twitter.com/UHsZwYBdCP — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 2, 2021

Brown has already missed the past few weeks with an ankle injury and wasn’t going to play this weekend either. Earlier this week, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Brown would likely miss next week’s game as well.

Following the suspension, he’ll now be out for three weeks and eligible to return for Tampa Bay’s game against the Carolina Panthers on December 26.

Until then, Chris Godwin, Mike Evans and star tight end Rob Gronkowski will continue to carry the offense.