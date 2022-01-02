Breaking: Bruce Arians Announces Decision On Antonio Brown

We all knew it was only a matter of time until the Bucs cut Antonio Brown after his outburst today. Bruce Arians did the honors in the postgame press conference.

The Tampa Bay head coach announced to reporters moments ago that Brown “is no longer a Buc.”

The clear and obvious decision happened after Brown removed his jersey and shoulder pads and left the field shirtless in the middle of the third quarter this afternoon. He did so after reportedly being benched.

Bruce Arians: "Antonio Brown is no longer a Buc" — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) January 2, 2022

Brown’s tenure with the Bucs is now over. He finishes with 15 regular season games played, 87 receptions for 1,028 yards and eight touchdowns, a few nagging injuries, multiple off-field issues, one suspension for falsifying his vaccination status and whatever today was.

Now, Brown did play an integral role in Tampa Bay’s postseason run to a Super Bowl last year, so signing him wasn’t a total loss. However, it is still sad to consider what has become of the seven-time Pro Bowler in recent years after he got his career off on a Hall of Fame track in Pittsburgh.

Very likely, we’ve seen the last of AB in an NFL uniform.