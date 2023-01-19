Breaking: Buccaneers Make Decision On Byron Leftwich

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 23: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich before the NFC Divisional playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 23, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa , FL. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Buccaneers have wasted no time making changes to their coaching staff.

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, the Buccaneers have fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.

Leftwich, 41, has been on Tampa Bay's staff since 2019. The former first-round pick was considered a rising star in the coaching ranks prior to this season.

Unfortunately for Leftwich, his stock took a major hit this season. Now, he'll need to find a way to rebuild his image on a different team.

Stroud said the Buccaneers are making "sweeping changes" to their staff following Monday night's loss to the Cowboys. Apparently, as many as five offensive assistants are expected to be let go.

The Buccaneers could also make a few changes to their defensive personnel.

Although the Buccaneers made the playoffs this year, this will go down as a disappointing campaign for the franchise. After all, they finished the regular season with an 8-9 record.