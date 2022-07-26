Breaking: Buccaneers Signing Longtime Star Wide Receiver

INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 26: Tom Brady #12 of the Buccaneers during an NFL game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams on September 26, 2021, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Icon Sportswire)

Tom Brady will have another high-profile wide receiver to throw to this coming season in Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers are signing 33-year-old Julio Jones, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter. Jones spent last season with the Tennessee Titans but was limited by injuries, posting the worst numbers of his career.

There's legitimate questions about how much Jones, a seven-time Pro Bowler, has left in the tank, but if anyone can coax some production out of him in his twilight years, it would be Brady.

Jones is signing a one-year contract with Tampa.

Jones only caught 31 passes for 434 yards and one touchdown in 2021, and played in only nine games with the Atlanta Falcons in 2020.

He did eclipse the 1,000-yard mark in 2019, posting a 99-1,394-6 receiving line, so we'll see if he can regain some of that form with the Buccaneers.

Jones is the latest veteran pass catcher to sign with Tampa Bay, joining tight end Kyle Rudolph.